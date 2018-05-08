Update: Three-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

An air ambulance and two ground ambulances are on scene.

An air ambulance lands in a field beside Highway 97B and 10th Avenue SE. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A serious crash closed Highway 97B at 10 Ave. SE as of 9:40 a.m., Tuesday morning.

An air ambulance has arrived on scene and the intersection was closed off in all four directions for approximately 45 minutes after the accident.

A Observer reporter at the scene says the situation appears to have involved a semi truck, an SUV and a dump truck. Crews have begun to let traffic pass, though it appears to be slow moving as cleanup of the accident scene is still underway.

Rescue workers extracted multiple people from the SUV who were taken away by ambulance crews. There is no word yet on the severity of injuries sutained by occupants.

Two ambulances, multiple fire and rescue trucks as well as RCMP were present at the crash site, as well as the air ambulance.

More to come as information becomes available.

An air ambulance prepares to land in a field beside Highway 97B and 10th Avenue SE. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A Shuswap Fire Department firefighter directs a medevac helicopter to land in a clearing near an accident site at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and Highway 97B. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Medevac pilots disembark after landing near an the site of a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and Highway 97B. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)