Thunder, strong winds possible for Okanagan

Environment Canada released the special weather statement Sunday afternoon

Hold on to your hats: Environment Canada is calling for wind gusts of up to 70 km/h alongside heavy showers or thunderstorms across the Okanagan Sunday evening.

“An approaching cold front will move into the the B.C. Interior late this evening and then exit into Alberta Monday morning,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

“A band of heavy showers with embedded thunderstorms is forecast to form along the front. There is the potential for heavy downpours to produce up to 20 mm of rain in short periods of time and for wind gusts up to 70 km/h to develop as the front passes.”

Boaters on the lake are reminded to be prepared for strong winds and exercise caution.

