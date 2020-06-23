A large lightning storm moved through the region Tuesday evening. Photo taken from Royal View Drive in Kelowna by Mat O’Flynn. (Contributed)

Thunderstorms to hit the Okanagan

Environment Canada reports up to a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms

Take cover, cozy up on the couch and enjoy the ride, thunderstorms are forecast for the Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada, Tuesday will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this evening, becoming partly cloudy later at night.

A thunderstorm will arrive early in the evening with northwest at 30 km/hr winds, gusting to 50 km/hr and becoming light this evening. Temperatures will sit at a low of 15 C.

On Wednesday, the morning is set ot be cloudy with showers. Then, in the afternoon there is risk of a thunderstorm with a possibility of 5 to 10 mm of rain.

In the evening, the forecast will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm, with a low of 13 C.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

