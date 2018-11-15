Vincent Noseworthy, 39. (Edmonton Police handout)

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

An Alberta man is facing a handful of sexual assault-related charges in connection to a Tinder date gone wrong, and police believe there could be other alleged victims in other provinces.

Vincent Noseworthy, 39, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, choking with the intent to overcome resistance, and unlawful confinement, Edmonton Police said in a news release Thursday.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Oct. 14, after a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

It’s alleged she and Noseworthy had arranged to meet through the dating app Tinder. During the date, the two drove to a rural location outside of Edmonton in the woman’s vehicle, police said, where Noseworthy allegedly confined her and violently assaulted her.

Noseworthy has been released on conditions, but investigators said he may commit another alleged offence.

He is active on online dating websites and may go by the name “Vinnie Worth.”

Any additional victims are encouraged to contact Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com/250.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
