A toddler in Enderby was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Sarah Nikkel photo)

Toddler in Enderby airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns

Vernon’s Advanced Life Support paramedic crew was called to the scene Thursday afternoon

A 16-month-old child in Enderby was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) was called to the incident Thursday, May 28 at 3:35 p.m.

“Several ground paramedic crews were dispatched, including an Advanced Life Support paramedic crew from Vernon. An air ambulance was also launched to the scene,” said Shannon Miller, communications officer for BCEHS.

The patient was transported to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries, Miller said.

Members of the public observed the air ambulance land in the field of A.L. Fortune Secondary School, where ambulances were also on scene.

The full extent of the toddler’s injuries are not known at this time.

Emergency calls

