The community's love for late Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell has been shown in helping to raise more than $4,000 for a commemorative bench and tree in his honour, slated for Vernon's new Civic Memorial Park.

Total reached, and then some, for late Vernon editor’s memorial bench

$4,000 goal to honour Glenn Mitchell exceeded within a week of launching

It didn’t take long.

It didn’t take long at all.

A fundraiser for $4,000 to purchase a commemorative bench and tree in memory of late Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell, to be placed hopefully at the new Civic Memorial Park on the site of the former Vernon Civic Arena, was reached within a week or so of launching earlier in August.

“Thanks to Glenn’s family for allowing us all to have the privilege of being part of a lasting memory for a great man,” said Tom Skinner, friend and fan of Mitchell who launched the fundraiser. “To those that helped spread the word about Glenn Mitchell and the fundraiser, thanks very much for sharing. I was confident we would achieve our goal but never thought it would be done so quickly.”

Skinner plans to close down the trust fund established for the fundraiser on Wednesday, Aug. 31, so there is still time to make a donation. You may do so by e-transferring to glenntrust2022@gmail.com.

Mitchell was the managing editor of the Morning Star for nearly 30 years. He died suddenly in December 2020.

