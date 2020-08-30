Township of Spallumcheen closing local road for culvert installation

Installation of culverts on Spallumcheen’s Eagle Rock Road will result in a road closure at Simons Road for more than two weeks beginning Sept. 2. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)

The Township of Spallumcheen is replacing two culverts on Eagle Rock Road, which will result in a full road closure from Wednesday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 18.

In recent years, heavy spring freshet flows in Eagle Rock Brook and the upstream Simons Brook have caused the mobilization of debris and sediments within the stream. This resulted in culvert blockages, two of which is under Eagle Rock Road.

“To prevent future blockages to the Eagle Rock Road culverts, the Township of Spallumcheen will be replacing the existing infrastructure over the coming weeks,” said township operations manager Tyler McNeill.

The public should anticipate a full road closure on Eagle Rock Road, just south of Simons Road. Local traffic can access the south and north portions of Eagle Rock Road via Highway 97A (those on Simons Road, please access the road from the north).

Typical hours of work will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, although there may be some requirement for weekend work.

For more information, contact McNeill via email at tyler.mcneill@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.

