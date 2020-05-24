The Township of Spallumcheen has reopened its offices to the public. (Morning Star - file photo)

Township of Spallumcheen opens office to public again

Protocols in place but you can do business in office if you so choose

The Township of Spallumcheen municipal office is again open for business.

With WorkSafeBC and COVID-19 protocols in place, of course.

The office had been closed with staff working remotely via phone and e-mail to answer township resident’s queries, but opened up for in-person business again last week.

“We must adhere to WorkSafeBC protocols,” said Mayor Christine Fraser. “Please ensure you abide by all required procedures when entering the building for the health and safety of our residents, the public and township staff.”

The office foyer’s maximum occupancy is two people. If there are people inside, you’re asked to wait outside until such time as the holding area inside the door becomes available.

People are asked to use the hand sanitizer station, wait at the holding area (podium) on the green ‘X’ and approach the front counter when it becomes available.

Filling out paperwork in advance can help your attendance go smoothly.

“Email us in advance and we’ll provide you any paperwork required,” said Fraser. “Please use cheque or Interac as a preferred form of payment.”

