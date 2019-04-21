Open burning in the Township of Spallumcheen concludes April 30 and resumes Nov. 1. (Black Press - file photo)

Township open burning winds down

Spallumcheen reminds residents of regulation changes as open burning concludes April 30

With open burning season dwindling, the Township of Spallumcheen is reminding residents of open air burning regulations that were amended in February.

The changes were made after recommendations from Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief Ian Cummings due to the region’s warmer climate requiring the need to amend the regulations.

Please note that campfires are exempt as long as there isn’t a campfire ban issued in the North Okanagan, and the following requirements are met:

• no larger than 0.5 meters in height and 0.5 meters in width;

• contained in a non-combustible base with edging to be used for cooking, recreational or ceremonial purposes, and;

• burn dry untreated wood only. Please ensure you stay informed of any campfire bans implemented in the Township of Spallumcheen due to hazardous conditions.

Persons in violation of the township’s burning regulations may be subject to Municipal Ticket Information fines up to $2,000. Residents are reminded that “Burning Barrels” are not permitted at any time within the Township of Spallumcheen.

READ ALSO: Spallumcheen’s open burning bylaw ignites debate

The Kamloops Fire Centre provides notification regarding campfire bans in the local media and on their website at www.bcwildfire.ca/hprScripts/WildfireNews/Bans.asp.

For emergencies relating to lives, structure or hillside fires contact 9-1-1. Please ensure you report the address (location), type of fire, and time.

For illegal burning, please contact the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department at 250-546-6708 and e-mail the township office at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca with the location, address, and type of fire. Please try and submit photos for proof of illegal burning due to investigation attendance may take time.

It is important that the volunteers are involved only in serious emergencies to which the township appreciates your cooperation.

Further information can be accessed by contacting the township office at 250-546-3013 or the township website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada slowly pushes for corporate transparency as part of anti-corruption push
Next story
Canada looks to United States for help on solving no-fly list headaches

Just Posted

Township open burning winds down

Spallumcheen reminds residents of regulation changes as open burning concludes April 30

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A sunny Easter Sunday

Temperatures will peak at approximately 20C region-wide

Mission to host Easter dinner for homeless

“From the staff, volunteers and guests of the Upper Room Mission, we wish you all a Happy Easter.”

Cuteness overload: duckling thinks dog is its mom

Photographer Fiona Hook shot a cute video after noticing one of her ducklings had taken a special liking to her dog.

Fire near Vernon airport “not a concern”

Vernon firefighters attended the scene and found a resident performing a controlled burn

Update: Fire destroys Peachland home on Somerset Avenue

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the blaze

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

A series of bomb blasts killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more

Waste not: Kootenay brewery leftovers feed the local food chain

Spent grains from the Trail Beer Refinery are donated to local farmers and growers, none go to waste

Summerland student examines effects of sound

Science fair project will go to national competition in New Brunswick

Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates stops by Okanagan café

Coates was spotted in West Bank’s Kekuli Café on April 20

B.C. women make 2,200 cabbage rolls for charity

The money raised was donated to former NHL player Aaron Volpatti, who is raising funds for ALS

Most Read