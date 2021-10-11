A vehicle incident closed down Highway 5 (Coquihalla) near Merritt. (James P/Twitter)

A vehicle incident closed down Highway 5 (Coquihalla) near Merritt. (James P/Twitter)

Traffic slow on Hwy 5 near Merritt due to vehicle incident

Both directions of traffic were closed down earlier

A vehicle incident has slowed traffic down significantly on Highway 5 (Coquihalla) near Merritt.

Some people posted on social media that earlier in the afternoon, the southbound lanes were blocked, with traffic at a standstill.

A few minutes later, both directions were closed off. An air ambulance landed at the scene of the incident, according to reports.

Now, northbound traffic is moving again, albeit slowly.

Drivers are saying that conditions are dry and clear in the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Winter clothing drive warms up residents affected by large summer wildfire near Vernon

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong staff select rainbow crosswalk site

Just Posted

The Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs made a successful return to the Okanagan Mainline Conference’s Tier 1 Peewee Division Sunday, Oct. 10, with a 7-2 thumping of the West Kelowna Warriors. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Mustangs maul West Kelowna

City of Armstrong staff are recommending a rainbow crosswalk be installed at the Smith Drive tee intersection near the city’s Welcome to Armstrong caboose. (City of Armstrong photo)
Armstrong staff select rainbow crosswalk site

Jojo Tanaka-Campbell (second from left) has been named captain of the 2021-22 Vernon Vipers. The assistants are (from left) Nick Kent, Ryan Shostak and Kjell Kjemhus. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Tanaka-Campbell selected as Vernon Vipers captain

A community group in Westside is organizing a winter clothing drive for people impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire. Donations will be accepted. (Contributed)
Winter clothing drive warms up residents affected by large summer wildfire near Vernon