Traffic being slowed after northboud vehicle left road and ended up on its side in ditch

Tuesday morning commuter traffic is slowed on Commonage Road in Vernon, near the turnoff to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, as Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP investigate a single vehicle rollover.

The crash, involving an SUV or a mini-van, is reported to have happened at around 5:15 a.m.

RCMP are directing traffic near the scene.

No other details are available.

This story has been corrected from its original version, which said the accident happened just before 7 a.m.



