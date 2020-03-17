(File photo)

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

A BC Transit Bus wasn’t able to complete its route on March 16.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, the bus crashed into a residence after colliding with a pickup truck at the intersection of Cadder Avenue and Richter Street in Kelowna just before 9 p.m.

The GMC Canyon allegedly failed to stop at a red light and collided with the BC Transit Bus, which then struck the corner of a residence on Richter Street.

“We were incredibly fortunate that the only injuries reported were bumps and bruises as a result of this incident,” said const. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“The driver of the GMC Canyon was issued a violation ticket under the BC Motor Vehicle Act for failure to stop at a red light.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

READ MORE: Vehicle rollover on Highway 97C near West Kelowna

READ MORE: Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy continues to plummet

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Necessary changes to city operations coming, says Vernon mayor
Next story
Update: Helicopter used to save stranded sledder east of Sicamous

Just Posted

Armstrong chamber shuts office, visitor centre amid COVID-19 pandemic

Local Chamber of Commerce encourages local shopping among members to support through tough time

Vernon mixed softball league pulls plug on season

Vernon Mixed Slo-Pitch League, which runs April to June, cancels its 2020 season over COVID-19

SilverStar asking staff members to return home

The Vernon mountain resort employs hundreds of staff members on work visas

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home with free Dropkick Murphys show

A dash of green food colouring and a pinch of Celtic punk rock will make for a rockin’ self-isolation party

Vernon district prepares for school closures

Pandemic response plan in place for North Okanagan schools as K-12 suspended

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

Pedal Through the Pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

Garry Norkum owner and manager of Cyclepath in Kelowna encourages biking at this time

Kelowna RCMP makes temporary changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Big White’s community police office is now closed until further notice

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

B.C. RCMP taking precautions as COVID-19 pandemic grows

RCMP is continuing to work closely with local, provincial and national health agencies

Canoe carving project helps to revitalize Okanagan First Nations’ culture

Hundreds of students have helped to carve out the two canoes in West Kelowna

Most Read