Transport Canada is looking into if Justin Plosz broke the rule by landing a helicopter at a massive house party in Anmore. (Instagram)

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

The federal government is now looking into if helicopters landing at a house party in Anmore on Saturday violated any regulations.

The helicopter landed during a raucous house party that also featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, 333 people and a dozen luxury cars.

READ MORE: 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, 3 helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

It was thrown by Justin Plosz, the owner of Public Relations Canada, and attracted not only comments from the public but multiple visits for police.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin told reporters Wednesday they were called to the party twice, once for a noise complaint and once for an overdose.

Police were able to help the overdose victim and no arrests were made or tickets issued.

In an email, a Transport Canada spokesperson said they were aware of the incident and are “assessing whether to launch a formal investigation” into the issue.

“Should an investigation take place, potential hazards to safety, whether the area is considered ‘built-up’, and if an operator was authorized to perform the operation would be assessed,” the email reads.

“If it is determined that there has been a non-compliance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations, the department will take appropriate enforcement action, which could include fines or suspensions.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord
Next story
Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Just Posted

Lumby days returns

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Homeless carts cause frustration in Vernon

Downtown businesses upset over lack of attention from bylaw

Trio of accidents on Highway 97 delay traffic heading into Vernon

Three accidents were reported just before 8:30 a.m.

Vernon Search and Rescue come to aid of injured dirt biker

VSAR aided BCAS in the rescue near Becker Lake Wednesday afternoon

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Event on weekend featured plenty of sports and entertainment

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

June snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Two-year-old Shuswap girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Leaving out attractants to dangerous animals carries $345 fine

Five Okanagan organizations receive federal homelessness funding

Over $759,000 has been provided through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Partnering Strategy

Sentencing of Okanagan man who exposed himself to a child halted

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals and several other charges

Most Read