A freight train killed the three men on board when it derailed near Field, B.C., early Monday morning. (The Canadian Press)

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Transport Canada has announced new mandatory safety measures for train companies following Monday’s fatal train derailment in Field, B.C.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau issued the ministerial order Friday, mandating that handbrakes must be used when a train is stopped on a mountain grade after an emergency use of the air brakes.

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Garneau said. Transport Canada’s investigation into exactly what caused the Canadian Pacific train to derail, plunging into the Kicking Horse River.

Crew members Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer, Andrew Dockrell and Dylan Paradis – all from Calgary, Alta. – were killed in the incident.

READ MORE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

The route through B.C.’s interior was re-opened Thursday.

A Transportation Safety Board investigation has revealed the train “just started on its own,” after being parked on a slope with air brakes for two hours.

Investigators say the train sped up to a speed much faster than the 20 miles per hour limit on that part of the tracks.

Since then, a GoFundMe for the three Calgary men has raised nearly $98,000 of its $100,000 goal as of Friday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Just Posted

UPDATE: Man in custody after fatal shooting in Vernon

Police are holding a media briefing at 10:30 a.m.

Vernon Mustangs drop openers at Classic

The hosts are 0-2 after the opening day at the 48th annual Coca Cola Classic pee wee hockey event

UPDATE: Kelowna teen dies in Highway 97 crash

Crashes have also been reported in West Kelowna

Aboriginal speaker brings presentation to Vernon schools

Ojibway author, playwright, journalist and humourist, Drew Hayden Taylor

UPDATE: Alternate route now open as Highway 97 remains closed

Crews continue to see slope movement at the site of the rockslide

Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

The puppy is now up for adoption through the Victoria Humane Society

B.C. government, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs announce reconciliation process

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Most Read