The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii

M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to British Columbia’s north coast to probe the sinking of a tour boat in Haida Gwaii.

A statement from the safety board says the team of investigators has been sent to Prince Rupert, where it will gather information and determine what happened.

The M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve.

The coast guard said at the time that no one had been hurt.

But it warned the “rough marine environment” had the potential to cause a diesel spill or some other damaging leak from the 13-metre vessel.

Containment booms and absorbent pads were laid down around the tour boat which is operated by Archipelago Ventures, while the boat owner arranges a salvage operation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Coast Guard concerned about pollution after boat sinks near Haida Gwaii

Haida GwaiiTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kinesiologist running for Vernon city council
Next story
Warm weather will stick around in the Okanagan, says meteorologist

Just Posted

A car crash south of Vernon has a single lane blocked on Highway 97 Thursday, around 11 a.m. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Crash closes Highway 97 lane south of Vernon

The Armstrong IPE was one of many events boosted by grants following the pandemic. (Harwinder Sandhu - Vernon-Monashee MLA office image)
Celebrating the power of community at our Vernon fairs and festivals

On the stage under the spotlights at Armstrong’s Centennial Theatre, Township of Spallumcheen candidates John Bakker (from left), Andrew Casson, Carolyn Farris, Gerry Popoff, Christine LeMaire, Joe Van Tienhoven and Todd York listen to a question from the floor at an all-candidates forum Tuesday, Sept. 27. The event was hosted by the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Spallumcheen council candidates answer tough questions

Stephanie Hendy, who ran in Vernon’s 2021 byelection, has again put her name forward for Vernon city council in the upcoming Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election. (Submitted photo)
Kinesiologist running for Vernon city council

Pop-up banner image