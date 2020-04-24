(Britnee Boychuk photo)

Tree downs power lines near Lumby

Power was restored to BC Hydro customers at 12:30 a.m. April 24

A Thursday night storm left a tree lying across a road near Lumby.

Britanee Boychuck posted a photo to Facebook of the tree on Creighton Valley Road, near Harris Creek Road, around 10 p.m. April 23. RCMP were reportedly on scene shortly after Boychuck’s post.

The tree brought power lines down with it. Power was out for 122 customers in the area. Power was restored at 12:30 a.m. April 24, according to BC Hydro.

Power was also out for close to 3,000 Vernon residents east of Westside Road in and west of Highway 97 Thursday afternoon. BC Hydro reports the cause to have been a bird contacting power lines.

READ MORE: Flood prep begins in North Okanagan

READ MORE: Vernon-area produce workers fired for union rumblings

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Storm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton Peach Festival cancelled due to COVID-19
Next story
Vernon’s spring leaf pickup delayed

Just Posted

The future of film production in the Okanagan amid COVID-19

The Okanagan Film Commission is mapping out safety concerns and solutions for production

Vernon’s spring leaf pickup delayed

Due to a higher than normal volume, the clear bag collection is behind by one day

Tree downs power lines near Lumby

Power was restored to BC Hydro customers at 12:30 a.m. April 24

Hear that hum? Hummingbirds have arrived in the Okanagan

Buzzing little birds have reached their breeding grounds, and are thirsty

Starbucks donates TP to Armstrong retirement community

Heaton Place received three boxes of donated toilet paper from the coffee giant amid COVID-19

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Don’t inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

The government also cautioned the nation against the idea

Precious delivery: B.C. families welcome babies during COVID-19 restrictions

Between March 1 and April 14, 42 babies were born at CMH

Salmon Arm RCMP explain the issues surrounding making an arrest during COVID-19

Staff Sergeant talks about policing during COVID-19, difficulties with social distancing

Blowing bubbles for Gaige: Funeral for toddler run over by vehicle in Kelowna

The bubble blowing will take place on April 26 at 3:30 p.m in Rutland

Penticton Peach Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

President Don Kendall said it’s a sad time for him, board, volunteers, community

Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau

Government to cover 50 per cent, with expectation that 25 per cent be absorbed by property owners

Minister say empty planes left China, pushes for virtual access to ‘Michaels’

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have spent 500 days in Chinese captivity

Police federation encouraging all to wear red today in honour of Nova Scotia victims

Online vigil, titled ‘Nova Scotia Remembers,’ will include messages of support from local and national faces

Most Read