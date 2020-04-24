Tree downs power lines near Lumby

Power was restored to BC Hydro customers at 12:30 a.m. April 24

A Thursday night storm left a tree lying across a road near Lumby.

Britanee Boychuck posted a photo to Facebook of the tree on Creighton Valley Road, near Harris Creek Road, around 10 p.m. April 23. RCMP were reportedly on scene shortly after Boychuck’s post.

The tree brought power lines down with it. Power was out for 122 customers in the area. Power was restored at 12:30 a.m. April 24, according to BC Hydro.

Power was also out for close to 3,000 Vernon residents east of Westside Road in and west of Highway 97 Thursday afternoon. BC Hydro reports the cause to have been a bird contacting power lines.

Brendan Shykora

Storm