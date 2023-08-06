A tree dances along the route of Runaway Moon Theatre’s Walk of the Woods Earth Day parade. April 22, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Trees come alive as Walk of the Woods returns in Salmon Arm, Enderby

Costume workshops to precede woodsy walks in mid-August

The woods will be walking again later this month.

Runaway Moon Theatre’s interactive woodsy exhibit, Walk of the Woods, is returning to Salmon Arm and Enderby, welcoming all ages to dress up as trees and woodland characters and take a walk through town.

“You haven’t missed your chance to find out what it’s like to be a tree, or to see what it ill be like when the forest moves from its stationary spot,” reads a Runaway Moon Theatre media release.

Free costume-making sessions will be held before the trees take to the streets at the Salmon Arm Wharf Aug. 12 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Aug. 16 from 2-5 p.m.

Salmon Arm’s walks are scheduled for Aug. 16 around 6:30 p.m. at the wharf and one will be during ROOTSandBLUES Festival.

Enderby’s costume workshop will be held during the Grindrod Garlic Festival on Aug. 20, as will the walk.

At each of the workshops, artist Renn Bankowski will also be teaching stilt walking, giving brave volunteers the chance to participate as very tall trees.

Runaway Moon Theatre will have extra costumes on hand at the walks.

For more information, visit runawaymoon.org.

