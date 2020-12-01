The scene of a serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna that killed one and severely injured two others on June 20, 2018. (File)

The scene of a serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna that killed one and severely injured two others on June 20, 2018. (File)

Trial begins for driver accused of fatal 2018 Highway 33 crash in Kelowna

An officer who pursued the vehicle said he saw the occupants of the car ejected upon impact

The trial for the Kelowna man accused of causing a fatal Highway 33 crash in 2018 started on Monday, Nov. 30.

Travis Ryan Hennessy is facing one count of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm related to the June 20, 2018 incident which allegedly saw him speed down the highway at more than 100 km/h before smashing into a concrete fence.

All four occupants of the vehicle, including Hennessy, were transported to the hospital after the crash. One of the passengers died in hospital from their injuries.

The crash left a stretch of the highway closed for much of the day. Debris was scattered across the road from the impact.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), investigated the incident, as an officer had been following Hennessy at the time of the crash. That officer was cleared of any responsibility for the injuries by the IIO, but he was called to take the stand on the first day of trial.

READ MORE: Recovering after high-velocity car crash in Kelowna

READ MORE: Motorcyclist suffers potentially life-threatening injuries after collision in Kelowna

Const. Conrad Erbes told the court he was doing his regular patrol of the Rutland area late that night, when he saw a vehicle quickly turn onto Highway 33 from Hollywood Road North, possibly striking a median in the process, before continuing westbound at a high rate of speed.

Erbes said the small silver coupe nearly doubled the 60 km/h speed limit on that stretch of the highway and was swerving back and forth into empty oncoming lanes. He said the car began to lose control and it eventually disappeared from his vision.

“At this point, a giant cloud of dust takes over the field of view where I was looking,” he stated.

The vehicle continued for a short distance spinning, Erbes said, ejecting both debris and the occupants of the car.

Erbes then approached the scene as the vehicle came to a stop when he said he saw a “white figure,” possibly somebody wearing a white shirt, step out of the car. The figure was stumbling in a hurried manner, but appeared injured, Erbes said.

“Because there’s a little bit of a dust cloud still, it looks to me as though it could be a ghost,” he said. Hennessy’s defence lawyer Donna Turko asked for clarification and Erbes maintained that it looked like a ghost.

Later, Erbes said he did find a man, one of the occupants of the car, wearing a white shirt.

Erbes called for first responders and back up from a nearby officer. He found four people on the scene, with varying degrees of injury.

All were later transported to the hospital.

Hennessy’s trial is anticipated to continue for the next three weeks.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Courtfatal collision

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa must be more transparent regarding COVID-19 vaccine rollout: expert
Next story
Roof raised over Lavington ice rink

Just Posted

Back row, L-R: Werner Ott, Bronwyn Watson, Gord McPherson. Front row, L-R: Rick Fairbairn, Judith Thoreson, Kathleen Ott, Julie Kentel, Trevor Seibel. The Lavington Community Association was presented with $60,000 from the District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area D to fund the Raise the Roof campaign at Jeffers Park’s multi-purpose pad on Nov. 6, 2020, — ahead of the province’s latest COVID-19 restrictions banning events. (RDNO)
Roof raised over Lavington ice rink

Funding contributed by RDNO and District of Coldstream helped association get project done

The stage will be full as the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra takes the stage with Verdi’s Requiem - 2019, file photo (OSO photo)
Okanagan Symphony launches new season amid COVID-19

The new season will be live-streamed starting in 2021

Val Trevis from Nixon Wenger LLP (left) has been named president of the board of directors for the 2022 B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon, while Teresa Durning (right) of Durning Directions and Services has been named vice-president. (Photos submitted)
Well-known Vernon women chosen to lead B.C. Winter Games board

Val Trevis and Teresa Durning have been named president and vice-president; Games slated for 2022

RCMP are offering some helpful ways to send the Grinch home empty handed this holiday season. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP)
‘Tis the season to protect your packages: Vernon RCMP

Send the Grinch home empty handed this Christmas season

California Quails like Saskatoons. (Harold Sellers - Contributed)
Get Outdoors!: It’s a berry merry season for Vernon songbirds

Columnist Roseanne Van Ee looks at the juicy dietary needs of local songbirds

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

The scene of a serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna that killed one and severely injured two others on June 20, 2018. (File)
Trial begins for driver accused of fatal 2018 Highway 33 crash in Kelowna

An officer who pursued the vehicle said he saw the occupants of the car ejected upon impact

Revelstoke City Hall. (File)
Revelstoke COVID-19 cases spike to 46

Mayor Gary Sulz expects positive cases to increase

Ash and Lisa Van carry a freshly cut Christmas tree while wearing personal protective masks at a Christmas Tree Farm in Egbert, Ontario, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
‘Everyone wants a tree and they want it now’: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

Anticipated demand for Christmas trees has sparked a rush by some to purchase more trees wholesale

Jessie Simpson’s mother is asking for Christmas cards to cheer her son up this holiday season. (Sue Simpson - Facebook)
Kamloops mom asking for Christmas cards for son

Jessie Simpson was beaten with a baseball bat in 2016 and now lives in a long-term care facility

49th Parallel was an early adopter of Plexiglas shields, and required staff to wear face masks. (49th Parallel photo)
LETTER: In support of plexiglass barriers and other safety measures

Morning Star reader shares his support after letter penned by man with same name reports otherwise

Business groups have been advocating for years that local approvals for construction in B.C. are too long and restricted, and that B.C.’s outdates sales tax deter business investment. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents worried about COVID-19 deficit, business survey finds

Respondents support faster local approvals, value added tax

The first of two earthquakes near Alaska on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, is shown in blue. (USGS)
No tsunami risk after two earthquakes near Alaska

Both earthquakes hit near the U.S. state on Dec. 1

Mike Miltimore of Lee’s Music said the Gretsch electric guitar brought into his store is from 1955 and similar to one played by country music legend Chet Atkins before he developed his signature series of guitars. (Mike Miltmore photo)
Rare guitar touches a chord with connection to Salmon Arm family’s past

1950s Gretsch, worth up to $26,000, belonged to resident Sherrie Favell

Most Read