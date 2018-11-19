Trial begins for North Okanagan gymnastics coach facing child pornography charges

The trial begins at 10 a.m. in Vernon Supreme Court

The trial for a North Okanagan gymnastics coach facing charges for alleged incidents involving child pornography begins today.

According to court documents, Chad Andrew McDowell is charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and importing or distributing child pornography.

A trial on these three charges is set to begin in Vernon Supreme Court at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19.

McDowell, born in 1975, is listed as the Owner of Kalamalka Acro & Tumbling on social media. His profile states that he is currently teaching in Lumby and is looking to expand into other small towns.

However, a former Village of Lumby chief administrative officer told The Morning Star in June 2017 that the profile hasn’t been updated and that the arrangement was cancelled in May 2016 due to dwindling registration.

McDowell also coached at a gymnastics club in Vernon for 17 weeks in late 2012 and early 2013, and was subsequently released from his duties by the club, which states its last contact with the coach was in December 2012.

None of the charges against McDowell have been proven in court.

