Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)

Trio facing charges after Langley assault are reportedly Hells Angels members

Three men allegedly broke into a property and beat a victim

Three members of the Hells Angels are charged with assault causing bodily harm and breaking and entering after a May 1 incident in Langley.

“It was a serious assault,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The attack took place during the day in the Willoughby area. There was a single victim involved who suffered injuries during the attack.

Very little information is being released beyond that, Largy said.

“We’re trying to protect the victim,” she said.

Online court records show that Daniel Patrick MacIver, Derek Robert Nishi, and Antonio Scorda are all charged with both offences.

Langley RCMP issued arrest warrants for the three suspects after the attack. One was arrested leaving his house, and the other two turned themselves in after that, Largy said.

Persons charged with criminal offenses are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Media reports indicate all three suspects are full-patch Hells Angels members, with Nishi and Scorda members of the White Rock chapter of the gang, which despite the name has its clubhouse in Langley’s Milner area.

MacIvor is reportedly a member of the Vancouver chapter.

Scorda has a previous conviction for an assault that took place in Langley the summer of 2012. He was found guilty in early 2013.

The Hells Angels have an often-violent history in Langley.

On Oct. 16, 2016, Hells Angels member Robert Green was shot and killed on a property on 72nd Avenue near 240th Street in rural Langley. His killer, Jason Wallace, a friend and associate to Green with ties to the local 856 gang, turned himself in to the police a little over 24 hours later.

The dismembered body of Shaun Alan Clary, an associate of Wallace who was also at the party where Green was shot, was found by the side of Robertson Crescent, in a slaying IHIT confirmed was believed linked to Green’s slaying.

READ MORE: Coroner’s report has few details in death of Langley Hells Angel

The biker club also had a habit of booking Langley’s George Preston Recreation Centre for parties that included heavy drinking and strippers, often pretending to be soccer clubs or retirement parties when they signed up.

Gang members were holding the parties annually at least up until 2016. After internal staff complaints to Township management about the practice leaked, the Township council approved a new facilities rental policy.

READ MORE: Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze fueled stripper parties

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeHells AngelsLangleyLangley RCMP

Previous story
‘I’m not going to die today’: B.C. man 1 of 4 to stop bank robber
Next story
UPDATE: False alarm for RV fire on Highway 97 north of Vernon

Just Posted

A fire at a sawmill on Highway 97 and Grandview Flats Road has closed the road. (Dylan Mahzorhaal photo)
Fire closes Highway 97 north-west of Vernon

Blaze at lumber yard has motorists turning around

Scott Bailey, 41, was last seen in Vernon May 31, 2021. (Facebook)
Search for missing Vernon man turns to mountains

Friends and family continue search efforts for father of three who was last seen May 31

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: False alarm for RV fire on Highway 97 north of Vernon

RV ‘blaze’ turns out to be steam coming from engine

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

File photo The use of sprinkler in the regional district will be restricted during Stage 2 Watering Restriction.
No outdoor watering for Grindrod water customers

High turbidity, demand has plant operating at half speed

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

A survey of Penticton youth show that of those surveyed, over 23 per cent have experienced homelessness at some point. (File photo)
1.6 % Penticton youth are experiencing homelessness

Of youth who participated in survey, 23.9% experienced homelessness at some point

Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and door of a vehicle after Brothers Keepers member Jaskeert Kalkat, 23, was killed during a shooting in Burnaby on May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expert says lull in Lower Mainland killing, shootings mean B.C. gangs just reloading

‘Gangsters become so hunted that they feel they have to eliminate their rivals before they get killed themself,’ says former Vancouver police Insp. Michael Porteous

Residents of a Winnipeg Street apartment complex were evacuated after a fire broke out in the parkade area Wednesday night. The fire was limited to a storage room. (Penticton Fire Department)
Fire at downtown Penticton apartment complex

Residents evacuated while firefighters knock down storage room blaze

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks in the B.C. legislature, December 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. counsellors won’t get their own regulatory college, minister says

Professional self-discipline groups being reduced from 20 to six

Lorence Williams is charged with second-degree murder. (Contributed)
Kelowna man charged with murder, victim identified

Lorence Earl Williams, subject of a brief manhunt this week, charged with second-degree murder

Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)
Trio facing charges after Langley assault are reportedly Hells Angels members

Three men allegedly broke into a property and beat a victim

Emergency Health Services say they received a 911 call June 1 at 3:35 p.m. from a woman who had fallen but was in stable condition at Metrotown SkyTrain station. (Ambulance Paramedics of B.C.)
Ambulance response times in question after B.C. woman waits 1 hour with broken hip

Union president Troy Clifford says B.C.’s poorly managed paramedic staffing system is to blame

The Okanagan Skaha School District has acquired its first electric bus. The bus will be at the school district’s Summerland Yard. (Contributed)
Electric school bus acquired for Summerland

Okanagan Skaha School District to transition away from diesel buses

Most Read