The Slavic Christians of Evangelical Faith is one of three North Okanagan churches to sign a Liberty Coalition Canada petition calling for the end of religious gathering restrictions amid COVID-19. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The Slavic Christians of Evangelical Faith is one of three North Okanagan churches to sign a Liberty Coalition Canada petition calling for the end of religious gathering restrictions amid COVID-19. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Trio of North Okanagan churches oppose bans on religious gatherings

Three local churches have signed a Liberty Coalition Canada petition supporting religious gatherings

Multiple churches in the North Okanagan have added their signatures to a Canada-wide call for the return of religious gatherings.

Indoor religious congregation has been suspended in the province amid the pandemic. Outdoor religious gatherings are permitted with a 50 person limit plus two extra people to ensure rules are followed, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

In Vernon, the debate around religious gatherings flared up ahead of Christmas 2020, when city councillor Scott Anderson pushed to send a letter to the province calling for places of worship to be deemed essential.

Two Vernon churches — the Slavic Christians of Evangelical Faith, and Mission Accomplished Ministries — have signed a Canada-wide petition by Liberty Coalition Canada — an offshoot of a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C.

Lumby’s Christian Ministers Association is also among the 183 church signees from across the country.

Andrea Sanzana, co-founder and faith leader at Mission Accomplished Ministries, says there’s no COVID-19 denial among signees like herself.

“I’m not saying if people are sick that we shouldn’t wear a mask around them,” she said.

Rather, she characterizes the restrictions as arbitrary when considered next to other services that have been allowed to stay open.

“We can go into the stores and we can go in everywhere else, but we can’t have church. I’m at the gym right now,” she said by phone. “(The rules) seem to change every day and I think people are getting really frustrated.”

READ MORE: Mixed feelings among Vernon pastors as COVID-19 restrictions curb religious services

However, the irony is not lost on Sanzana when she says shutting down churches may have worked out for the better, because it’s forced faith leaders to reach out beyond the confines of their physical places of worship.

“The churches have been sitting in their buildings for years,” she said. “It’s really good actually that the churches got shut down, because now we can take it to the streets, now we can go and help the people and do what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Sanzana’s in-person religious services have taken a hiatus, “because people are scared,” and their more far-reaching program — Coast to Coast for the Holy Ghost — has also taken a back seat to COVID-19.

But like countless other churches, they’ve been offering virtual services twice per week. Going virtual has improved their reach significantly; it’s allowed them to loop in a friend and follower from Newfoundland, for instance.

The petition runs counter to a B.C. Supreme Court decision in March that upheld provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order, finding it did not unreasonably infringe on religious rights.

That decision is being appealed by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which represents a group that includes the three Fraser Valley churches which were fined in December 2020 for contravening the public health order.

— With Canadian Press files

READ MORE: B.C. allows up to 4 indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusReligionreligious freedom

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keremeos home destroyed in late-night fire
Next story
Rally calls for decriminalization, safe supply on 5th anniversary of overdose emergency declaration

Just Posted

Water levels in the Duteau Creek storage reservoirs are currently well below normal, according to a Greater Vernon Water spring water supply update Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (RDNO photo)
Water levels currently ‘well below normal’ in Greater Vernon reservoirs

Greater Vernon Water also says there’s a high chance of below-normal spring precipitation this year

The Slavic Christians of Evangelical Faith is one of three North Okanagan churches to sign a Liberty Coalition Canada petition calling for the end of religious gathering restrictions amid COVID-19. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Trio of North Okanagan churches oppose bans on religious gatherings

Three local churches have signed a Liberty Coalition Canada petition supporting religious gatherings

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
105 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Just over 8,000 new vaccine doses administered in the region for a total of 158,000 to date

Somewhere in the pack being celebrated by his teammates is Vernon Vipers forward Zack Tonelli, who scored in overtime Wednesday afternoon, April 14, to give the Snakes a 6-5 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in B.C. Hockey League pod play at Kal Tire Place. (Liza Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers bite Salmon Arm Silverbacks in OT

Snakes blow 5-3 third-period lead, rally in extra time for 6-5 pod play result over rivals

This is what a new city hall in Armstrong will look like if tender bids come in under $4 million. Council unanimously approved the design and the borrowing of up to $4 million for the project. (MQN Architects)
Armstrong approves designs for new city hall

Council approves borrowing bylaw up to $4M; selects wood-first design to fit scheme with arena, swimming pool

Arlene Howe holds up a picture of her son, Steven, at a memorial event for drug overdose victims and their families at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach Park on April 14. Steven died of an overdose at the age of 32 on Jan. 31, 2015. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News) Moms Stop the Harm members placed crosses Wednesday morning, April 14, on Rotary Beach in memory of children lost to drug overdoses. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Kelowna mothers remember children lost to the opioid crisis

It has been five years since illicit drug deaths was announced a public health emergency

Demonstrators at the legislature on April 14 called on the province to decriminalize drug possession and provide widespread access to regulated safe supply across B.C. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Rally calls for decriminalization, safe supply on 5th anniversary of overdose emergency declaration

From 2016 to the end of February, 7,072 British Columbians died due to overdose

A Keremeos family lost their home after a fire shortly before midnight on April 13. No injuries were reported. (Contributed)
Keremeos home destroyed in late-night fire

The family inside was unharmed

Naloxone
Op/Ed: Interior Health CEO speaks on five years of strides and challenges in overdose crisis

In 2020, close to 4,000 people across IH had access to opioid medications

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

New parking meters have been installed on Main Street, Ellis Street, Front Street, Nanaimo Avenue and Padmore Avenue in Penticton. (City of Penticton photo)
Pay parking now in effect in downtown Penticton

A spot downtown will now cost you $2 per hour

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Now 120 coronavirus patients in intensive care, six more deaths

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Two Pacheedaht chiefs say they’re ‘concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities’ in the territory

Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department, photo from Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page The Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department. (Facebook)
South Okanagan fire crews battle two blazes one-after-another

The two fires were likely caused by discarded cigarettes according to the fire department

Most Read