Peachland residents lose power following crash

Truck smashes fence, building and knocks out power in Okanagan

Two heavily intoxicated men were discovered at the crash scene

Peachland residents were in the dark about 1 a.m. June 21, after a black GMC Sierra pickup truck left the road and struck a pole, causing power lines to fall to the ground.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, the incident happened at near Beach Avenue and Third Street in Peachland.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said that during the collision the pick up truck also smashed into a fence and the outer wall of a local business.

“Officers located two men believed to have been occupants inside the badly damaged vehicle at the time of the collision,” he stated. “Both individuals were heavily intoxicated by alcohol and taken into police custody as a result.”

The men each sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

READ MORE: No lawyer for man involved in Rutland crime spree

READ MORE: Two car crash at Dilworth Drive and Baron Road near Highway 97

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Delta cat severely injured in animal trap was likely stuck for days, owner says
Next story
Busy Vernon intersection scene of collision

Just Posted

Alleged Vernon shoplifter tracked down by RCMP

Retail store’s loss prevention officer’s description of suspect helps lead to Vernon arrest

North Okanagan student relearns how to take steps forward

The Vernon Convocation starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Vernon campus, OC Facebook to stream event

Tolko donation helps build new daycare in Lumby

The Early Years Daycare Centre is scheduled to open at the end of summer 2019

Vernon businessowner challenges community to display Pride

“A huge reason why I made this challenge for other business was to offer LGBTQ+ community a safe place to eat, chat, shop, and get your haircut”

Vernon RCMP bike patrol rolls up on alleged stolen vehicle from Burnaby

The driver, a 30-year-old Kelowna man, has been held in custody and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer

Busy Vernon intersection scene of collision

Crews on-scene at 25th Avenue and 34th Street Tuesday afternoon

Delta cat severely injured in animal trap was likely stuck for days, owner says

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg after being stuck in trap for days

District staff consider updated GHG emission reduction targets in Summerland

Residents suggest plastic bag ban, cohousing, having new developments be “solar ready” at open house

No lawyer for man involved in Kelowna crime spree

Stephen Ear Skinner had his court date moved to July 9

HIV tests now part of most Emergency Department blood work

There are up to 15 per cent of “HIV-positive individuals who are unaware of their HIV status.”

Man charged in Salmon Arm church shooting returns to court

Provincial Court judge allows two-week adjournment in murder, assault changes

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

Big changes to food services at UBC Okanagan

Healthy, high-quality food on the menu as UBCO staffs up for in-house operations

COSAR rescues hiker from Okanagan Mountain Park

The woman hurt her ankle and was unable to walk out without the help of the team

Most Read