Needles Ferry. (Photo by WaterBridge Ferries)

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle at the bottom of the Arrow Lakes in Nakusp earlier this week.

Operators aboard the Needles Ferry found the submerged vehicle on Dec. 7 at about 12:45 a.m., Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.

A police dive team found the body of a 60-year-old man inside of the vehicle, a yellow 2004 Ford F150 extended cab pickup truck, the next day.

A police diving team arrived on the scene and on Dec. 8 discovered there was a body inside the truck.

Investigators are working to determine how long the vehicle had been in the lake.

“Although the investigation is in its early stages, RCMP do not suspect criminality was involved in the individual’s death at this time,” Cpl. Jamie Moffat said.

Police are seeking any witnesses who may have observed a vehicle matching this description in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP traffic services moves to Falkland to slow down speeders

Just Posted

Truck fire spreads to property in gated Vernon community

A loud bang rang out as flames spread to the grass

RCMP traffic services moves to Falkland to slow down speeders

Falkland detachment to serve as new HQ for RCMP’s North Okanagan Traffic Services

Mr. Mikes Vernon to recognize local charities with $500

Restaurant looking for Deeds Well Done in 7th annual holiday campaign

WATCH: Vernon house fire deemed under control: firefighters

Homeowner says he believes the fire originated in the basement

Truck loses partial load at busy Vernon intersection

Possible electrical malfunction suspected as southbound traffic is backed up

VIDEO: Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its 2019 word of the year

Declared word of year based on a 313-per-cent increase in look-ups on the company’s search site

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

Former Summerland lifeguard to be sentenced in January

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to child assault and pornography charges

Map points to mysterious ‘Waterdome’ in the middle of Salmon Arm Bay

City would like to have map marker removed, pilot recalls its significance

Montreal Canadien stars lend helping hand to Okanagan charity

John Perlinger hopes his signed portrait of Shea Weber and Carey Price will boost new website

RCMP asks Kootenay cannabis shop to remove image of famous Mountie from storefront

Owner happy to comply with RCMP, but wants more information first

Impairment a possible factor in Kelowna Tim Hortons crash: RCMP

One person inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries

Most Read