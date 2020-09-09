Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sits alongside HXOUSE co-founder Ahmed Ismail, as he meets with Black entrepreneurs at HXOUSE in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Trudeau announces cash for loans, support to Black Canadian entrepreneurs

The new program will include $53 million for Black business organization to help entrepreneurs access funding

The federal government is creating a new national program to help Black Canadians get business loans with national banks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Black Canadians and put a spotlight on inequality in Canada.

The new program will include $53 million for Black business organization to help entrepreneurs access funding, mentorship, financial planning and business training.

Another $6.5 million will go to collect data on the state of Black entrepreneurship and identify the barriers preventing Black Canadians from succeeding in business.

Ottawa and eight major financial institutions are also creating a loan program to fund Black entrepreneurs with loans between $25,000 and $250,000.

Support for Black businesses was one of the requests in a June letter penned by the Parliamentary Black Caucus calling on governments across Canada to immediately address systemic racism.

The Canadian Press

EntrepreneursRacial injustice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Learn the lessons of history, don’t ‘cancel’ them, new Tory leader O’Toole says
Next story
SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Just Posted

Vernon man faces new shooting trial after he was jailed for firing gun above girlfriend’s head

Derek Ryan Baptiste allegedly fired two shots into a basement suite in 2018, one of which struck a woman in the neck

Motorist in Vernon issued 90-day driving prohibition

RCMP respond to reports of erratic driver; find vehicle and driver after vehicle hit light standard

Vernon makes top 20 list for ‘rattiest’ cities in B.C.

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

Special air quality statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

Wildfire smoke from the United States has impacted air quality levels throughout much of southern BC

Morning Start: There was a fifth Beatle named Stuart Sutcliffe

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020

Road rage fist fight breaks out on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The fight between two men happened on the evening of Sept. 6

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Strangers unite to help Penticton woman recover after devastating house fire

A house fire in March left Penticton resident, Linda Paksec, with almost nothing

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll

75% of respondents to the poll were against the Montreal-style ‘spontaneous’ tearing down of Macdonald statues

Most Read