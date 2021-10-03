Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his remarks during a ceremony on Parliament Hill on the eve of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his remarks during a ceremony on Parliament Hill on the eve of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlúps chief for not attending truth and reconciliation ceremony

Tk’emlúps Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir mentioned the prime minister had been invited

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc for not attending their National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Day ceremony, despite being invited.

Instead of attending the ceremony, Trudeau spent the new federal statutory holiday in Tofino, sparking condemnation from local First Nation leaders there. Although the prime minister’s office had suggested Trudeau was spending the day speaking to residential school survivors, he was not seen at any National Day of Truth and Reconciliation events in the Tofino area.

The prime minister’s office confirmed that Trudeau had called Tk’emlúps Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir on Saturday (Oct. 2) to apologize for missing the event, discussed further actions on reconciliation and visiting the Kamloops-area community.

READ MORE: First Nations members demand apology from Trudeau in Tofino

READ MORE: Indigenous leaders call for ‘concrete action’ on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousJustin TrudeauTruth and Reconciliation

Previous story
Search resumes for missing couple near Summerland-Princeton Highway
Next story
RCMP say reports of shots fired and pipe bomb in Metrotown area ‘unfounded’

Just Posted

Monashee Toastmasters member Danielle Gordon achieved her Aboriginal Tourism Operations diploma in June. (Giovanni Battista Agosti/AgostiArt.com)
Lumby Toastmasters group congratulates member

One Armstrong councillor said the plan for the former Royal York Golf Course property doesn’t fit criteria for a referendum. The city’s CAO confirmed it. But one councillor still feels the plan to reconfigure the existing nine-hole golf course and add more than 140 houses should be decided by the public. (File photo)
Armstrong councillor calls for referendum on Royal York property

Adam Leitch of the Vernon Vipers (11) tries to split West Kelowna Warriors defenders Felix Trudeau (7) and Isaiah Norlin (right) during the Warriors’ 5-4 BCHL pre-season win Friday, Oct. 1, at Royal LePage Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
Vernon Vipers down West Kelowna as BCHL pre-season concludes

The Sicamous Eagles salute the crowd at the recreation centre after their 3-1 win over the North Okanagan Knights in the Eagles’ KIJHL regular-season home opener. (Facebook video)
Sicamous Eagles topple North Okanagan Knights