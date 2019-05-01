Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to his seat at the start of the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Trudeau taps veteran Jeremy Broadhurst to run Liberal re-election campaign

Broadhurst is currently serving as chief of staff to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned to veteran Liberal Jeremy Broadhurst to run the governing party’s bid for re-election this fall.

Broadhurst, who is currently serving as chief of staff to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, is to take on new duties as national campaign director by May 13.

The appointment signals an attempt to reach out to long-time Liberals, some of whom have privately grumbled that their experience has not been tapped or valued by the Trudeau team.

Broadhurst is a Team Trudeau insider but he’s also got a long history with the party.

READ MORE: Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

He has served in senior positions with every Liberal leader, permanent and interim, since 2006, including a stint as Trudeau’s deputy chief of staff.

He ran the Liberals’ war room during the 2011 campaign and, as national director of the party, played a key role in its 2015 election victory.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health Canada sets plain-packaging rules for tobacco
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds this morning, rain expected this afternoon

Just Posted

Work to begin on Vernon’s 48th Avenue

Lane closures will be in effect as work upgrades being Monday

Vernon’s 2020 Budget survey live

The survey is available until May 31.

Venture Training to host Vernon’s first Amazing Race

World-class cyclist from Vernon, Leah Goldstein, will also attend the charity event on May 11.

‘Nasty looking little thing’ sparks discussion in Vernon Facebook group

Vernon resident finds Pseudoscorpion in her home

North Okanagan RCMP warn residents to secure homes, vehicles and valuables

RCMP provides tips to avoid becoming a victim as crime rises with the improving weather

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

South Okanagan RCMP find young child alone downtown

A concerned citizen called the RCMP to report that he had located a young child alone

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

Highway 97 crash fatal after vehicle collides with semi

Two-vehicle collision occurred north of Summerland on April 27

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

Most Read