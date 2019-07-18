European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom and President of the European Council Donald Tusk listen to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deliver remarks prior to a meeting in Montreal on Thursday, July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Trudeau, Tusk open talks at EU summit on Canada-EU trade agreement

Agreement would give Canadian businesses preferred access to 500 million European consumers and a $24-trillion market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Council President Donald Tusk have begun their formal talks that will centre on the comprehensive trade agreement between Canada and the European Union.

Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU trade commissioner, is joining them today in Montreal after the leaders of the 28-country bloc toured Montreal’s bustling port on Wednesday.

Trudeau and Tusk are talking up the merits of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA, which gives Canadian businesses preferred access to 500 million European consumers and a $24-trillion market.

Canada’s Parliament has already ratified the pact with the support of the Liberals and the Conservatives, but seven Canadian and Quebec politicians sent a letter to French lawmakers this week urging them not to follow suit.

Canadian business groups and International Trade Minister Jim Carr have branded that letter as disappointing and disturbing given the previous approval of the deal by the House of Commons.

So far, 13 EU countries have ratified the deal, but almost all of CETA — more than 90 per cent — went into force in September 2017 under what is known as provisional application.

ALSO READ: Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Perseid meteors return for August show
Next story
Supreme Court won’t hear WestJet appeal in sexual harassment case

Just Posted

Splash of Red returns

The 8th annual Splash of Red fundraiser takes place Thursday, August 15 at the Caetani House in Vernon

Vernon society sends seniors, shut-ins on boat excursions

Okanagan Quality Life Society has been providing Okanagan Lake boat rides for nearly 30 years

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP meets with religious leaders

Discussion included effect of attestation requirement and other legislation on faith communities

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow and a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

Bollywood Bang fundraiser for CMHA Vernon a success

CMHA received $33,922 from Bollywood event to support crisis line and youth programs

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Okanagan Basin Water Board continues call to protect B.C. waters from invasive mussels

The board is pushing for additional regulations from the government

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

Summerland real estate agents handled many home transactions

Larry and Donna Young spent 40 years in Summerland housing market

Okanagan FC one win away from playoff berth

The Kelowna soccer club finishes their season with two home games

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

Virtual reality, arcade gaming centre opens in Salmon Arm

Owner hopes to host city’s first Esports team for games like League of Legends, Fortnite

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Scheer on Trump: It’s ‘offensive’ to question the family background of critics

Trump is being called a racist for saying that the four congresswomen should go back where they came from

Most Read