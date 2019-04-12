Trump says America must win race to build 5G

The U.S. communications regulator will hold a massive auction to bolster 5G service

President Donald Trump says the race to build 5G is one America must win.

Trump said Friday at the White House that building high-speed networks across the United States will transform the way Americans work, learn, communicate and travel.

5G will mean faster wireless speeds and has implications for technologies like self-driving cars and augmented reality.

The rollout started last week in the U.S. and South Korea but will take years.

Trump says, “We must not rest. The race is far from over.”

The White House says that Trump understands the country must invest in visionary projects to “dominate the industries of the future and lead America into the 21st century.”

The U.S. communications regulator will hold a massive auction to bolster 5G service, the next generation of mobile networks, and will spend $20 billion for rural internet.

5G will mean faster wireless speeds and has implications for technologies like self-driving cars and augmented reality. The rollout started last week in the U.S. and South Korea but will take years.

The Federal Communications Commission said Friday that it would hold the largest auction in U.S. history, of 3,400 megahertz, to boost wireless companies’ networks.

The FCC also says it will repurpose funds from existing programs to provide $20.4 billion connecting up to 4 million rural homes and small businesses to high-speed internet. There are 24 million Americans without access to broadband, and the problem is worst in rural areas.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door
Next story
From embassy to prison: Assange settles in for legal battle

Just Posted

Tax hike lower than predicted in Vernon

Rising property values prompt city to reduce tax increase for 2019

Alleged prohibited driver fails to flee from Vernon police

Both Vernon suspects remain in custody to appear on future court dates.

Armstrong toastmaster aims high

Robin Procter recently won the 3rd level Division L Toastmasters contest held in Vernon

Vernon pool closure scheduled

Repairs need to be made to a cooling system in the lap pool air handling unit before warmer weather hits.

Vernon pet store raises paws for assistance dogs

On Saturday, April 27, volunteers and pets from Paw Prints Rescue will be on site at Vernon Total Pet to meet anyone interested in adopting a pet.

Vernon-raised songstress ROYAL releases video featuring Riverdale cast

“Vessel” is the lead track from Heart of Shadows, and the single recently crossed over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

Kelowna named No. 1 mid-size Canadian city for sport hosting

Kelowna was recognized by the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

VIDEO: ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa visits Mission pub

Celebrity posed for photos with fans on Wednesday night at Mission Springs

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Okanagan homeless man back on the streets after brief shelter

After being housed for four months, Maurice living in Lake Country is now homeless again

Most Read