Two dead in Kelowna highway crash

The driver has been transported to hospital with serious injuries

Two are dead after an early morning vehicle collision on Highway 33 and Bryden Road.

Police responded at around 5 a.m. to a single-vehicle collision and upon arrival they discovered a grey Montana van travelling east bound on Highway 33 crossed over two lanes of traffic before colliding with a tree near Bryden Road.

Two occupants, the front passenger and backseat passenger were pronounced dead on scene.

The 45-year-old male driver sustained serious injuries and has been transported to the Kelowna General Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

“The investigation is still in its early stages as members continue to determine how this collision occurred,” Cst. Lesley Smith said.

The scene of the crash will remain closed for several hours, RCMP said, as police and Traffic Services and Traffic Analyst process the scene.

Gerstmar to Davie Road on Highway 33 is taped off while police continue their investigation.

Investigators continue to attempt to ID the deceased and are seeking video surveillance from the area in effort to determine what caused the crash.

“Police have yet to confirm the identity of the deceased occupants of the vehicle and are requesting anyone who may have witness the event or can assist with this investigation to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.”

