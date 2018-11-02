2 from Alberta found dead in vehicle in B.C. Kootenays

Police assisting B.C. Coroners Service, say there is no danger to the public

Police are continuing to assist the B.C. Coroners Service after two people were discovered dead in a vehicle near Moyie two weeks ago.

Cranbrook RCMP attended a remote area near Moyie on Oct. 18, discovered a 25-year-old male and 24-year-old woman, both from Alberta, who were found dead in a vehicle.

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service have completed their investigation and notified both families.

Police say both the man and woman knew each other and that there is no danger to the public as a result of what happened.

Previous story
One last search for missing Kamloops man before snow falls
Next story
Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Just Posted

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Okanagan real estate sales climb

Nine per cent more sales in October than September, but down Okanagan-wide over same time last year

UPDATE: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

One year later: No updates in death of Vernon teen found on farm

Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father

Most dangerous intersections revealed for pedestrians in the Okanagan

ICBC releases accident stats collected between 2013 and 2017

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 2, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

William Shatner’s on a musical mission, despite not being able to really sing

Shatner wasn’t the only ‘Star Trek’ actor to release what would later be considered a camp classic

One last search for missing Kamloops man before snow falls

The parents of Ryan Shtuka have returned to Sun Peaks before winter

Funeral to be held for 97-year-old synagogue attack victim

The suspect, Robert Bowers, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges that could result in a death sentence

Canadian astronaut who flew to space but faced biggest challenges on solid ground

Dave Williams was three years away from the planned 2007 space station mission, but suddenly everything was on hold.

2 from Alberta found dead in vehicle in B.C. Kootenays

Police assisting B.C. Coroners Service, say there is no danger to the public

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

Security guard attacked with bear spray, Taser in attempted fuel theft

Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspect with dark-coloured pickup truck, tidy tank in back

Most Read