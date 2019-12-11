Two in custody after allegedly assaulting a group of nine youths

The suspects were apprehended by police near Highway 33 and McCulloch Road

The Kelowna RCMP have arrested a man and a woman in relation to an assault on a group of youths.

On Tuesday, just before 12 p.m. a 29-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman approached the youths near Gulley Road in East Kelowna and assaulted as many as nine youths.

Following the assault, the suspects made an attempt to flee the scene but subsequently collided with an occupied SUV associated with the youths, injuring the driver. The driver of the SUV reportedly suffered minor injuries from the collision. The youths immediately called 911 for assistance.

After receiving the call, Kelowna’s front line officers responded to the area immediately and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, which failed to stop for police. With the assistance of the Kelowna RCMP police dog services and Kelowna air services, the suspect’s vehicle was located near Highway 33 and Mulloch Road and arrests were made.

“A tire deflation device, deployed by frontline officers effectively disabled the suspect vehicle on a rural forestry road and the occupants fled on foot,” said const. Salana Pare, a spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP.

“The man and woman, who according to the arresting officers were grateful to see police after talking an unplanned trek through the snow, were taken into custody without further incident.”

Police said each of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and were assessed by BC Emergency Health Services at the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle, a grey Acura SUV had been stolen from the Kelowna area two weeks prior and contained what is believed to be stolen property that had been reported stolen from a delivery vehicle earlier that day.

The suspects remain in custody where they will be facing a number of potential charges related to the incident.

