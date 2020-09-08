Two Kamloops men arrested in connection with a string of burglaries

  • Sep. 8, 2020 1:30 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Two men have been arrested in connection with a Kamloops RCMP investigation into a number of burglaries.

Staff Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said thousands of dollars worth of property was stolen and video of a possible suspect was released. Arrested was Shane McLeod, 21 of Kamloops.

He is facing 14 charges, including two counts of break and enter, possession of break in instruments, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence and multiple counts of breach of court orders.

Mcleod remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Kamloops provincial court on Tuesday.

The second man, also a Kamloops resident, has criminal charges pending approval by Crown counsel.

On Sept. 2, a search warrant was executed at a home in the Brocklehurst area, where thousands of dollars in stolen property — including bikes, tools, alpine ski equipment and car stereos — was found inside. Fesenko said some of the items were stolen from two break and enters that same morning.

Kamloops Mounties are reminding the public to record the serial numbers for all of property, including, tools, bikes and construction equipment, as they are often instrumental in helping police return items to rightful owners.

CrimeRCMP

