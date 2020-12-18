(Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

Two Kelowna restaurants temporarily close following COVID-19 exposure

Owners of RauDZ Regional Table and Micro Bar Bites made the announcement on social media

Two Kelowna restaurants will be closed for the time being after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19.

Rod Butters and Audrey Surrao, owners of RauDZ Regional Table and Micro Bar & Bites said the two restaurants have teams that work closely together, which is why they decided to close both locations out of precaution.

Butters and Surrao said on social media that a staff member from RauDZ was exposed to the virus during their day off and are now self-isolating at home.

“These two (restaurants) will remain temporarily closed until we are assured that everyone is healthy, and it is safe to reopen,” they said.

“We work hard to serve our guests with the highest standards possible while ensuring the health and safety of all.”

This closure does not affect Butters and Surrao’s other locations, which include Sunny’s Modern Diner and The Okanagan Table, as those teams work separately.

“The health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, suppliers and family is of the utmost importance to us. Thank you for your support.”

Butters and Surrao have not indicated a reopening date for either restaurant.

READ: Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
206 child care spots set to open in Vernon in 2022
Next story
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

Just Posted

The Annual Santa Run took place in Armstrong on Dec. 15, 2019. (Facebook)
COVID-19 cancels Armstrong firefighter’s traditional Santa Run

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department encourages residents continue to donate to food bank

The City of Vernon was awarded $7 million in grants from the province and the Union of BC Municipalities to open two new child care facilities. (Photo Submitted)
206 child care spots set to open in Vernon in 2022

$7M in grant funding from province, UBCM allows Boys and Girls Club to expand, open two new facilities

Village of Lumby staff realized the severity of structural issues along the Salmon Trail in 2019-20 according to a memo. (Village of Lumby photo)
More staff needed to maintain Lumby’s Salmon Trail

Village operations manager says safety improvements are needed for the walking trail and its bridges

Vernon mobile hairstylist Deanna Gaudry (right) receives a donation of equipment from fellow hairstylists Blanca Crane of Blanca’s Hairstyling (from left), Cher Hinz of Cherz, Cyenthia Findlay of Styles on Mane and Karla Bruneau from Studio 568 (missing from photo) after her own equipment was stolen from her vehicle on the weekend of Dec. 12-13. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon hairstylists clip together equipment to help peer

After mobile hairstylist was robbed of her work tools, four women band together to help

Cheryl Witter (centre) and her staff at North End Spine and Sports Physiotherapy are celebrating Witter’s 25th anniversary as a Vernon physiotherapist. She and former husband Bob Powls started Powl-Witter Spine and Sport Dec. 18, 1995. (Photo submitted)
PHOTOS: Vernon physio clinic reaches quarter-century milestone

Cheryl Witter of Spine and Sport North End reflects on 25 years of serving Greater Vernon

Lilia Wiebe (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Wish to build Lilia, 3, as normal a life as possible includes dream playhouse

Eric, Kaitlyn and Lilia Wiebe, from Enderby, share their story for Grant A Wish Day

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

(Google Maps)
Two Kelowna restaurants temporarily close following COVID-19 exposure

Owners of RauDZ Regional Table and Micro Bar Bites made the announcement on social media

Then-B.C. legislature executives Gary Lenz and Craig James speak from their lawyer’s office after their suspension, Nov. 27, 2018. (Black Press files)
Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

James made his first appearance at Victoria Courthouse Friday

This 2015 photo was one of the last taken of Hanadi Albarazanji with her entire family: husband, Emad; daughters Yaman and Juman; and son, Kenan. (Contributed photo)
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

‘No light in sight’ as Hanadi Albarazanji waits to reunite with her two adult children

Memberships with the Larch Hills Nordic Society have surged this winter as people look for a safe, local option for outdoor recreation. (File photo)
Shuswap retailers see strong demand for Nordic ski gear, inventory shortages

Surge in interest attributed to COVID-19 restrictions and demand for safe recreation

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

Most Read