(Dustin Godfrey/Western News)

Two men in custody after stolen vehicle found

A Kelowna man and a Vernon man are facing charges

Two men are in custody after being found in a stolen vehicle.

On Feb. 23, at approximately 10:30 a.m. West Kelowna RCMP was called to a local hotel on Dobbin Road where two men were reportedly trying to open car door handles in the parking lot, said the RCMP.

The men were then observed leaving the parking lot in a burgundy Sunfire car. The vehicle licence plate was obtained by a witness and police soon discovered the vehicle was reportedly stolen from Vernon earlier this week, said the RCMP.

West Kelowna RCMP immediately attended the area and located the vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 97 at Boucherie Road. Police stopped the vehicle and took two males into custody without incident, said the RCMP.

A 33-year-old Kelowna man and 44-year-old Vernon man remain in police custody at this time. Both males are facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and other property related offences.

