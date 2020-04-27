Two Okanagan homes up for grabs in 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery

Of nine prize homes in the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery, one is in Penticton, and worth $2.3 million. It is located at 103-190 Vancouver Ave. (Submitted) Of nine prize homes in the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery, one is in Penticton, and worth $2.3 million. It is located at 103-190 Vancouver Ave. (Submitted) Of nine prize homes in the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery, one is in Penticton, and worth $2.3 million. It is located at 103-190 Vancouver Ave. (Submitted) Of nine prize homes in the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery, one is in Penticton, and worth $2.3 million. It is located at 103-190 Vancouver Ave. (Submitted) Of nine prize homes in the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery, one is in Penticton, and worth $2.3 million. It is located at 103-190 Vancouver Ave. (Submitted) Of nine prize homes in the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery, one is in Penticton, and worth $2.3 million. It is located at 103-190 Vancouver Ave. (Submitted) Of nine prize homes in the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery, one is in Penticton, and worth $2.3 million. It is located at 103-190 Vancouver Ave. (Submitted)

Of nine prize homes packages in the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery, one is in Penticton and is worth $2.3 million.

Located at 103-190 Vancouver Ave., the prize home package comes with $40,000 cash for furnishings, a 2019 Tesla Model X Long Range, and $1.3 million cash.

A Kelowna home is also up for grabs, located in Kestrel Ridge at 460 Talon Lane, a package worth $2.4 million.

The VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and Burn Fund announced the Hometown Heroes Lottery prizes Monday (April 27) morning, and also thanked front line workers, first responders, doctors, nurses, and all health care heroes.

“Now more than ever, these heroes need our support,” read the release.

In addition to supporting programs for burn survivors, funds raised through lottery ticket sales raise funds for the most urgent hospital needs and support first responder resilience programs.

“In recent weeks our front line health care staff have devoted themselves to preparing to care for COVID-19 patients. They are also ensuring that people can continue to access care to meet their urgent medical needs,” said Angela Chapman, president and chief executive officer of the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.​

She said for years, lottery funds have helped ensure that medical teams in B.C. have the tools and equipment they need to save lives​.

“Your support of the Hometown Heroes Lottery has never been more important,” said Sheila Kern, executive director of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

“Our firefighter hometown heroes are working so hard to keep their communities safe, while healthcare heroes are in hospitals saving lives. Not every hero wears a cape. Some wear turnout gear and others wear stethoscopes.”

Ticket sales for the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery run until July 23, 2020. Visit www.heroeslottery.com to view the grand prize show homes and stay tuned for updates. The winner of the Hometown Heroes Lottery can choose one of the nine prize packages.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone, 604-648-4376, or 1-866-597-4376, or in-person at any London Drugs.

firefighters