Two Surrey men charged with first-degree murder in Whistler double homicide. (File photo)

2 Surrey men charged with murder in Whistler shooting that killed suspected gangster, friend

Charged with first-degree murder are Gursimran Sahota, 24, and Tanvir Khakh, 20

Two Surrey men have been charged with first-degree murder in the daylight double homicide in Whistler Sunday that saw a known gangster and second man killed.

The men charged are 24-year-old Gursimran Sahota and 20-year-old Tanvir Khakh.

“This act was outrageous and a shock to the visitors and community of Whistler,” said Sgt. David Lee, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Lee said three other people were arrested along with Khakh and Sahota and “the extent of their involvement is still being determined.”

Shortly after noon on Sunday, Sea-to-Sky Whistler RCMP, at about 12:19 p.m. on July 24, responded to shots fired at the Sundial Boutique Hotel in Whistler. Satindera Gill and Meninder Dhaliwal were found dead.

“Both men were known to police. Meninder Dhaliwal was of several individuals identified by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) as posing a significant risk to public safety with connections to gangs,” Lee said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

