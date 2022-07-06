North Westside Fire Rescue crews extinguished a blaze that destroyed a travel trailer, car and truck at the Evely Recreation Site off Westside Road Wednesday, July 6. (Morning Star - file photo)

Two taken to hospital in North Westside fire

Travel trailer, car, truck go up in flames at Evely Recreation Site off Westside Road Wednesday, July 6

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a fire at a popular North Okanagan recreational camping area early Wednesday, July 6.

North Westside Fire Rescue responded to a report of a brush fire at the Evely Recreation Site off Westside Road in the early hours Wednesday. The fire was spotted and the call came from the opposite side of Okanagan Lake.

“When we arrived, a travel trailer, truck and car were on fire,” said deputy fire chief Shawn Barnes. “We were able to knock it down with five pieces of apparatus. The fire was spreading into the trees.”

Crews worked on the blaze until about 4:30 a.m.

There’s no word on what caused the fire. An investigation will be launched.

