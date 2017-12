A motor vehicle accident is slowing traffic at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and 48th Ave./Silverstar Rd. in Vernon. One person was taken away by ambulance. The condition of the second driver involved in the incident is unknown as of 5 p.m. Traffic is moving slowly, motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

