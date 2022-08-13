Two wildfires on the go east of Vernon

Both were caused by lightning

A second blaze has started east of Vernon in the Cherryville area, close to Highway 6.

Along Cherry Creek, a wildfire caused by lightning started on Friday night (Aug. 12). It is currently just 0.16 of a hectare in size.

It is the second blaze in two days to be caused by lightning in the area.

On Thursday night (Aug. 11), a wildfire started near the Heckman Forest Service Road, close to HWY 6. It is now one hectare in size and is deemed out of control.

There are currently 148 active wildfires across the province, with 92 of them starting in the last two days.

Vernon Morning Star will stay up to date on these fluid situations.

