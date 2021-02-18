U.S. lawyer accused of smuggling guns across Osoyoos border goes to trial this fall

Shawn Jensen has delayed his trial twice due to the pandemic and land border closures

The trial of a U.S. lawyer accused of smuggling guns across the Osoyoos border will go to trial in September.

Shawn Bertram Jensen, 60, is facing eight charges including a false or deceptive statement, smuggle goods into Canada, possession of a firearm without a license and more in connection to an Oct. 25, 2019 incident. His case was in Penticton Provincial Court back on Feb. 8 to fix a date for a trial.

Four days have been set aside for his trial, starting on Sept. 14 to 17.

The practicing American lawyer, who is based out of Washington, has had his trial delayed twice recently, citing the challenges of the pandemic and the border closure.

“My client is an American residing in the U.S. The border closure has been extended to Feb. 21. He can’t physically be there so we are seeking an adjournment,” said Jensen’s lawyer, Wade Jensen, over the phone to Penticton law courts in early February.

“My friend is going to get tired of me saying this, but I should point out that Mr. Jensen would be permitted into Canada as court dates are considered essential travel, but he would have to quarantine 14 days prior to the trial,” said Crown lawyer Jennifer Crews.

In the end, Judge Daneliuk granted the trial adjournment.

In the meantime, land borders have been opened up as of Feb. 15. People entering Canada via a land border have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

READ ALSO: Canada now requires COVID test to enter land border

READ MORE: US lawyer delays trial

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.