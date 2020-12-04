The university’s new regalia honours its two host nations. (University of British Columbia)

The university’s new regalia honours its two host nations. (University of British Columbia)

UBC incorporates Musqueam, Syilx Okanagan symbols in new regalia

The re-designed regalia were worn during the university’s academic ceremonies in November

Syilx Okanagan and Musqueam symbols are now a part of the University of B.C.’s academic regalia.

In 2019, the university approached the Musqueam and Syilx Nation to collaborate on a design to add to the school’s robes. Earlier this year, UBC put a call out for artists to create the design, with Chrystal Sparrow, a Musqueam artist, being chosen.

According to the university, the new design acknowledges the relationship between UBC and the host nations of each respective campus.

The new design incorporates a Coast Salish Eye design, which Sparrow said represents the Musqueam, the Syilx and UBC.

“There are four design elements; the middle circle represents people, the dart represents water, the crescent represents land and the arrow represents everyone moving forward,” she said.

“The eye design also represents education as a significant role and connection within all three communities.”

The red thread represents the Musqueam and the Syilx and the black thread represents the university.

The new regalia also feature clasps in an eagle design, which represent the knowledge keepers and the distinctive cultures of the Musqueam and the Syilx. They also symbolize all three communities upholding successful futures together.

READ: Westbank First Nation extends rental increase freeze

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second wave, twice the anxiety; Okanagan paramedics reflect on pandemic from the front line

Just Posted

Josh Dueck of Canada races during the men’s Super-G, sitting event at the 2010 Winter Paralympic Games in Whistler, Friday, March 19, 2010. Dueck knows the role of chef de mission for Canada’s Paralympic team during these unparalleled times comes with huge and unique challenges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vernon Paralympian named Canada’s chef de mission for 2022 Paralympics

Three-time Paralympic medalist Josh Dueck will lead Team Canada in Beijing

This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research in 2015 shows human colon cancer cells with the nuclei stained red. On Friday, May 29, 2020, doctors are reporting success with newer drugs that control certain types of cancer better, reduce the risk it will come back and make treatment simpler and easier to bear. (NCI Center for Cancer Research via AP)
Vernon families give $200,000 towards cancer care in Kelowna

First ever chair in brachytherapy supported by Popowich and Bannister families

Paramedic Jason Manuel, dressed in PPE, inspects an ambulance at Station 341 on Nov. 30. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Second wave, twice the anxiety; Okanagan paramedics reflect on pandemic from the front line

‘I don’t know who that (next) person is going to be, I don’t want it to be me or my family’: Paramedic

Police responded to W.L. Seaton Secondary after reports of young man attempting to smash car windows in the student parking lot on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Facebook)
Case of COVID-19 at Vernon high school

Member of W.L. Seaton Secondary exposure Nov. 26

Lincoln Lanes has suspended adult league play for the time being as per the latest provincial health order. Youth leagues and public bowling are still permitted. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon bowling centre suspends adult league play

Lincoln Lanes following provincial health order; youth leagues and public bowling permitted

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP was called to a report of a fight at an Okanagan Landing Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 31, but issued the homeowner a ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for having too many people at the party. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna man, dog rescued from carbon monoxide poisoning

The man was quickly transported to the hospital

The aftermath of the 3 a.m. fire in Keremeos. (Keremeos Fire Department)
Fire and explosion wakes Keremeos residents

A motorhome was consumed and a boat severely damaged after the 3 a.m. fire

Good Samaritan Mountainview Village located at 1540 KLO Road in Kelowna. (Good Samaritan Society)
First long-term care resident dies from COVID-19 in Interior Health

Man in his 80s dies following virus outbreak at Mountainview Village

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. (Quinn Bender photo)
First Nations renew call to revoke salmon farm licences

Leadership council implores use of precautionary principle in Discovery Islands

The former BC Tree Fruits office building at 1473 Water Street has been sold. (Contributed)
BC Tree Fruits downtown Kelowna office sold for $7.5M

Historic building sold for 44 per cent more than the $5.2-million asking price

Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps poses for a photo with his parents Amanda Sully and Adam Deschamps in this undated handout photo. Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps was the first baby in Canada to be diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy through Ontario’s newborn screening program. The test was added to the program six days before he was born. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Children’s Hospital Eastern Ontario *MANDATORY CREDIT*
First newborn tested for spinal muscular atrophy in Canada hits new milestones

‘If Aidan had been born any earlier or anywhere else our story would be quite different’

Margaret Holm
HOLM: Better Bicycle Lanes

Margaret Holm writes about solutions to global warming

The newly opened Switzmalph Child Care Centre at Salmon Arm offers culturally enriched programs featuring the Secwépemc culture but is open to children of all heritages. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Video: Switzmalph Child Care Centre shares culture with Shuswap community

New daycare at Salmon Arm offers Secwépemc culturally enriched programs to children of all heritages

Most Read