Postdoctoral fellow Romi Jain with the Faculty of Management says an inclusive classroom prevents dissonance for international students. (Supplied)

UBC Okanagan research points to inclusive classrooms

International students often feel dissonance studying abroad, researcher says

Leaving home for university can be a challenging time for students. It’s a big step to leave the nest, but it’s an even bigger leap to leave your own country.

This year, UBC Okanagan will have more than 580 international students joining the academic community to pursue their studies and the Faculty of Management has put forward specific recommendations to ensure this transition is a smooth one.

The UBCO is home to students representing 106 countries from around the globe, postdoctoral fellow Romi Jain said.

Her research, published in Writing and Pedagogy, encourages all-encompassing learning environments to guarantee inclusivity in the classroom.

Jain, who has lived the experience first hand, said teaching needs to be designed to be inclusive and intercultural to prevent unintentional dissonance.

Examples, Jain said, could be instructors believing a student is quiet because they don’t wish to participate in class discussions, or a student won’t wish to participate in debate as it’s wrong to argue in their culture.

“Dissonance can be described as the state of having inconsistent thoughts, beliefs or attitudes relating to behavioural decisions or attitude change,” Jain said, noting it’s not uncommon for international students to feel this way as they’re faced with new coursework that may conflict with their background.

“If not harnessed, such dissonance can be at the heart of their unresolved dilemmas, unspoken feelings and unshared stories, facts and experiences.”

To encourage more inclusivity and enhance a classroom experience, Jain said trust must be established with international students; properly pronounce students’ names and don’t spotlight international students as a representative of their community.

A diverse classroom presents the opportunity for everyone to benefit and learn from one another and Jain said professors should use the cultural beliefs and backgrounds of international students to enrich the learning environment for everyone.

READ MORE: ‘We cannot make everyone happy’: Kelowna RibFest responds to protests

READ MORE: Taller timber towers piques Kelowna council’s interest

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police criticized in case of B.C. man found dead weeks after being reported missing
Next story
‘Jeff was doing what he loved’: B.C. man presumed drowned in Bella Bella boat accident

Just Posted

Armstrong summer camp hosts an epic week of sports

Kids aged seven to 13 were taught the basics in basketball, soccer, volleyball and football

Lumby man’s scratch ticket spells $150,000 win

Birthday W-I-N for young Lumby man

Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater

Amy had left Vernon Sunday and reported missing after she never arrived at 100 Mile House destination

Exploring the art of idling at Vernon’s Caetani House

A screening with Korean artist-in-residence Hyemin Park in the Caetani Centre Library

Doggie Duathlon raises heartbeats and charity funds

Canines and their humans covered up to eight and a half kilometres on land and water

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

UBC Okanagan research points to inclusive classrooms

International students often feel dissonance studying abroad, researcher says

B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1

Kamloops outdoorsman stays a step ahead of his incurable cancer

The third annual Kamloops Multiple Myeloma March being held on Sunday, September 8, at 9 a.m.

‘We cannot make everyone happy’: Okanagan RibFest responds to protests

Sunrise Rotary donated approximately $30,000 to charities

Hastings Racecourse raid leads to suspension of B.C. gaming worker, fraud allegations

‘At least one’ gaming worker has been suspended, Attorney General David Eby says

Provincial pot: Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization

Reporter Nick Laba delves into cannabis agriculture in B.C. in a special three-part series

Ministry neglect claims allegedly led South Okanagan pair to life of crime and addiction

Penticton pair have filed a civil lawsuit against the Ministry for Children and Family Development

B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs

Most Read