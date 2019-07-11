Two UBC Okanagan students were awarded summer art residencies at Vernon’s Caetani Cultural Centre. Photo: UBC Okanagan

UBC Okanagan students awarded residency at Caetani art house

Two students get to live and work at Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon

A new partnership between UBC Okanagan and the Caetani Cultural Centre is kicking off two students’ artistic careers.

Vernon’s Caetani House is a historic home that offers artists’ residencies as a part of their mandate. Art students’ Carmen Winther and Mirjana Borovickic were nominated by UBCO’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies (FCCS).

The residencies help remove financial barriers that artists face working towards full-time careers.

“The Caetani Cultural Centre is a long-established community arts organization with a stellar reputation for hosting prominent artists and creative writers,” said Bryce Traister, dean of FCCS.

During the residency, Winther and Borovickic will also be required to offer presentations about their work and art practice for the local Okanagan community as well as participate in the studio and show their final projects.

“These two students have demonstrated potential and developed professional quality work over the years working towards their degree, and show commitment to their art practice,” said Myron Campbell, coordinator of UBCO’s fourth-year Fine Arts programming.

“Community outreach is part of the work they do, so it is fitting to have them be part of this program.”

Each student’s residency will last one month of the summer.

More information on when to see the artists’ work can be found at ok.ubc.ca.

