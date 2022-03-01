UBCO homicide victim new resident to Canada

Harmandeep Kaur is being named as the victim from Saturday’s attack

Harmandeep Kaur is being named as the homicide victim of Saturday’s attack at UBC Okanagan.

Paramjit Singh Patara, vice-president of the Okanagan Sikh Temple, confirmed the 24-year-old woman’s name, saying she moved to Canada six years ago from India.

Kaur had lived in Surrey before moving to Kelowna and working for Five Guys restaurant. She had just got her permanent residency three weeks ago, according to Patara, and was working for Paladin Security at UBCO.

She had been working the day of the attack that left her in life-threatening condition. Kelowna RCMP announced Monday that Kaur had succumbed to her injuries and that officers were investigating her death as a homicide.

The attacker was identified shortly after the incident and was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. He remains in hospital and faces possible murder charges.

A press release from Kelowna RCMP indicated that the suspect was an employee of the university at the time of the attack.

Lesley Cormack, deputy vice-chancellor and principal at UBCO, issued a statement regarding the attack stating the campus is working with RCMP to provide any assistance required in the investigation.

“All of our security personnel are deeply valued members of our campus community. They work tirelessly every day to keep our students, faculty and staff safe and to be a welcoming, friendly and reassuring face when help is needed,” she said.

Patara explained that Kaur’s family is currently travelling from India to Canada and added that the temple has offered to pay for the funeral and expenses.

Kaur also had a brother in Squamish and the U.S., who are both on their way to the Okanagan.

During Monday’s Kelowna City Council meeting Kara Triance, Kelowna RCMP superintendent stated that three of four homicides in the city last year involved a mental health component.

RCMP calls for service involving mental health-related issues were up slightly in 2021, at 3,105, compared with 2,899 in 2020. Triance said there is a need to respond to multiple different areas, such as the need for care while incarcerated, the need for mental health and substance use support and dealing with mental health calls in general.

