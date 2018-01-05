UBCO instructor Katherine Pickering, right, reviews Bachelor of Fine Arts student Matthew Glenn’s portfolio.—Image: contributed

UBCO offers prospective fine arts students assistance

Portfolio Day will help budding artists put together a portfolio of their work

UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical studies is encouraging artists, interested fine arts options at the university, to show off their talent.

Portfolio Day is an opportunity for people interested in the program to go to the campus in Kelowna and get pointers—in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere—on how to put together a good portfolio.

They will also receive feedback about their work and advice about how to take their talent further.

Prospective applicants should bring no more than 10 artworks or images, and/or up to three short videos which illustrate their best work while showing a range of explored media.

Original artwork, including finished pieces, works in progress, and sketchbooks, is preferred. Prospective students can also present a digital portfolio on a laptop.

Portfolio Day is an opportunity to get advice on building an entrance portfolio and obtain pre-approval for the portfolio requirement as part of your application to the Visual Arts BFA program at UBC Okanagan.

Portfolio Day will go Saturday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Creative and Critical Studies building on campus.

Meanwhile, there are four Creative Days workshops planned for the coming months at he university.

These events, specifically for prospective applicants to the visual arts bachelor of fine arts program, or anyone interested in pursuing visual arts courses at UBC’s Okanagan campus, provide a chance to learn about the program and campus facilities through fun, hands-on projects.

Participants will work with faculty and staff and have the chance to meet and talk with current students about program choices.

Seats are limited for some of the sessions, so pre-registration is encouraged.

To register, contact visual arts program coordinator Briar Craig at Briar.Craig@ubc.ca or 250 807-9765.

The workshops will include:

Saturday, Jan. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. with Fern Helfand: Photography – Lighting for studio portraits

Saturday, Feb. 17 from noon to 2 p.m. with Myron Campbell: Frame-by-frame animation

Saturday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Renay Egami: Sculpture: Mold-making and casting

Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to noon with Stephen Foster: Interactive digital media

