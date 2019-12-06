UBCO unveils plaque to commemorate 14 women killed at l’Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal

A new plaque was unveiled at the UBCO on Friday to commemorate the 14 women who died during a shooting at l’Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal thirty years ago.

The plaque features the names of the women who passed way during the tragic event. It will be now be permanently placed at the front of the engineering management building at the university.

About 100 people attended the unveiling, which was was part of a bigger 14 Not Forgotten memorial hosted by UBCO engineering students in the afternoon.

“Installing this plaque will ensure that the names of the 14 young women who died so tragically in Montreal will always be visible to our community on campus,” said UBCO principal Deborah Buszard.

UBCO engineering outreach advisor Marie Reid said creating the plaque was a collaborative effort.

“The plaque was designed by a task force consisting of engineering staff members, professors and some students,” said Reid.

“It probably took three of four months from the start of the design to actually getting it delivered.”

As part of the event, seven UBCO engineering students also each laid two roses on a table to commemorate the women who died.

The event coincides with National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women, a national day established by the Canadian government to remind people of the gender-based violence that still occurs against women to this day.

