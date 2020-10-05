UBCO writer in residence offering writing critique, virtual public talks

The writer in residence program promotes Canadian writing and literature

UBCO has a new writer in residence for fall, and she’s offering free writing critiques as well as one-on-one virtual sessions to answer any storytelling questions.

Kim Senklip Harvey is a director, playwright and actor and as a service to her community, she is accepting writing samples from the public starting from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23.

During the one-on-one virtual meetings, Harvey will discuss with other writers their work, the writing process and storytelling.

Harvey is of Syilx, Tsilhqot’in, Ktunaxa and Dakelh ancestry and has worked on many projects all across Turtle Island, including the national tour of “Where the Blood Mixes”, “Gordon Winter” and the world premiere of “Children of God.” Her play “Kamloopa” received the Jessie Richardson award for “Significant Artistic Achievement for Decolonizing Theatre Practices and Spaces”. The play was published into a book last year.

“Kim is an exciting, dynamic, up-and-coming playwright, and whose play ‘Kamloopa: An Indigenous Matriarch Story’ is as funny as it is profound,” creative writing professor Anne Flemming said.

“It just makes sense for the local community to celebrate her work and learn from her.”

Harvey will also be hosting a free virtual talk titled “Interior Salish Sharing: Stories from a Shapeshifter” on Tuesday, Oct. 20. In her presentation, she will share the process of dismantling and troubling colonial and neo-capital systems, and the resurgence of Indigenous matriarchal-led systems and frameworks.

Writers are invited to submit their manuscripts for Harvey’s review. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, Oct. 8.

For more information on submitting your work, as well as Harvey’s virtual lecture, visit this link.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Public Schools thanks educators on World Teacher’s Day

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

Just Posted

Vernon skate park assault leads to arrest

Teen hospitalized, 18-year-old woman arrested after altercation

UBCO writer in residence offering writing critique, virtual public talks

The writer in residence program promotes Canadian writing and literature

Homicide investigation underway after Coldstream incident

Zacheriah Bradley, 27, was shot Oct. 1 in Coldstream, died in hospital

ATM stolen from Vernon business

Vernon Mountie stops for fuel, discovers business broken into

Vernon Fire Rescue promotes kitchen safety

Fire Prevention Week campaign slogan is Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

Summerland music promoter wins national award

Paul Biro and Sakamoto Agency receive recognition at 2020 CCMA Awards

Most Read