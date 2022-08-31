Uber applies to drive into Kelowna and Victoria

Uber has applied for a licence transfer from another company to operate in Kelowna and Victoria

Uber hopes to be operating in Kelowna and Victoria soon. (Photo/Black Press Media)

Uber may soon be operating in two more B.C. cities.

The company has applied to the BC Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) for a licence transfer from another rideshare company to operate in Kelowna and Victoria. For the licence transfer to be approved, the PTB has to consider whether Uber is fit and proper to operate, and is capable of providing the proposed service.

“Uber’s arrival in Kelowna is long overdue and we encourage the PTB to finally approve this application,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

“From an equity perspective, the on-demand transportation sector allows for an income supplement for those struggling with high costs of living, and on their own timeline/schedule with little investment.”

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps is also supporting Uber coming to her city.

“The City of Victoria welcomes additional transportation options that help connect people and businesses to our community,” said Helps. “Ridesharing companies provide safe, reliable, and affordable on-demand services that meet the expectations of our residents and visitors.”

Uber was denied an expanded rideshare licence in August 2020. The PTB stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for passenger-directed transportation was still too low in the province to issue any more licences.

Concerns were also raised about existing rideshare licences not being adequately utilized.

