Ukrainian demonstration at Kelowna City Hall tomorrow at 2p.m.

All are invited to attend a demonstration in support of Ukraine in Kelowna at City Hall tomorrow, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m.

Ukrainian-Canadians living in Kelowna are asking for support from the Okanagan community after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Feb.24.

Denys Seorozhuk, organizer of the protest is extending an invitation to all people, no matter their background or political affiliation.

Seorozhuk said that Russian and Georgian people came to the demonstration on Feb.24 to show their support for Ukraine.

Supporters are urging Canadians to listen to the requests from the Ukrainian ambassador to Canada.

Ambassador Andrii Bukvych said “our primary request is helmets, armoured jackets, firearms and ammunition.”

“We need sanctions that would fundamentally undermine the ability of the Russian economy to finance aggression and war.”

Bukvych said that the Canadian government also needs to urgently impose strict sanctions to impact President Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs.

Seorozhuk, the organizer of the demonstration, said that Canada and allied forces need to send troops to the border of Ukraine “to show Putin that this isn’t going to be easy.”

Peter Bihun, president of the Dolyna Ukrainian Cultural Society, said “Write your MLA and MP. Make sure that Canada is solidly behind this.”

“I hope that with our little voices here, we can somehow encourage support from Canada,” said Vsevolod Lynov, a Ukrainian-Canadian, worried for his loved ones back home.

Support can be sent to the Emergency Humanitarian Aid to the People of Ukraine, organized by CNEWA Canada. Support for the beleaguered Ukrainians can also be sent through the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and Canada-Ukraine Foundation, who have established a humanitarian fund.

