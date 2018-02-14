Penticton’s Bench 1775 Winery reps gear up for the 10th annual Raising Spirits event, slated for March 8 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Photo submitted)

United Way seeks to raise winter spirits

Complete with more than 25 vendors, United Way’s Raising Spirits event is set for March 8 in Vernon

The 58th Vernon Winter Carnival has come and gone and it’s time to ditch the last of the winter blues.

That’s the idea behind United Way’s Raising Spirits event March 8 at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

United Way hosts more than 25 vendors bringing fine local and international wines, fine liquors and liqueurs as well as craft brews at Raising Spirits.

“This will be the 10th year for this fun-raising event at the Vernon Recreation Centre,” said Linda Yule, United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap executive director. “Come do some selective tasting and learn more about the products direct from the reps. This popular fundraiser helps your United Way support kids, youth, families, seniors and those with mental and physical challenges to be a healthy, included member of our community.”

Tickets are $25 and include all tastings as well as complimentary snacks to cleanse the palette. Tickets must be purchased in advance at most private liquor stores, by phone at 250-549-1346, or at unitedwaynocs.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa delays B.C.-Ottawa child care funding deal amid heightened pipeline dispute
Next story
Statistics Canada sifting through sewage to gauge pot consumption

Just Posted

Bus drivers hope for smoking ban bylaw

Transit trio approach Vernon council with hopes of creating public anti-smoking bylaw

Lake Country pool study back on the table

Council decided to move a study for a pool and fitness centre to the 2019 budget

Hill ready for Game Day in Korea

Vernon’s Kevin Hill is going for the podium at the Pyeongchang Winter Games

IH declares an end to meningococcal disease outbreak

No additional cases reported since Dec. 28, 2017

Book offers glimpse into internment camp

Vernon Internment Camp in operation from 1914-1920

Mama gets new set of wheels in Kelowna

Roxanne Koscielny was given a new car as part of a Mamas for Mamas project

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspects after discovering stolen vehicle

Routine license plate check leads to pursuit, two arrested

17 dead, shooter identified in Florida school shooting

The shooter was former student

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Writing workshops on offer at Caetani Centre

Visiting Australian author Emily Craven hosts one-day writing workshops

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Kripps to compete in two-man and four-man bobsleigh events

Summerland Olympian’s first training heats are on Feb. 15.

Most Read