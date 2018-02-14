United Way seeks to raise winter spirits

Complete with more than 25 vendors, United Way’s Raising Spirits event is set for March 8 in Vernon

Penticton’s Bench 1775 Winery reps gear up for the 10th annual Raising Spirits event, slated for March 8 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Photo submitted)

The 58th Vernon Winter Carnival has come and gone and it’s time to ditch the last of the winter blues.

That’s the idea behind United Way’s Raising Spirits event March 8 at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

United Way hosts more than 25 vendors bringing fine local and international wines, fine liquors and liqueurs as well as craft brews at Raising Spirits.

“This will be the 10th year for this fun-raising event at the Vernon Recreation Centre,” said Linda Yule, United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap executive director. “Come do some selective tasting and learn more about the products direct from the reps. This popular fundraiser helps your United Way support kids, youth, families, seniors and those with mental and physical challenges to be a healthy, included member of our community.”

Tickets are $25 and include all tastings as well as complimentary snacks to cleanse the palette. Tickets must be purchased in advance at most private liquor stores, by phone at 250-549-1346, or at unitedwaynocs.com.

